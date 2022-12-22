Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Lost 0.08% to $1.0598 -- Data Talk

12/22/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0598 dollars per euro (0.9436 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.08% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.25% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 7.48% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 10.44% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.45% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.81% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 6.81% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1745ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.61% 0.62871 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.23% 1.13532 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.32% 1.20362 Delayed Quote.-9.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.13% 0.691453 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.23% 0.7323 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 1.0598 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.16% 0.011383 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.01% 0.012067 Delayed Quote.-9.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.66% 0.62451 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.08% 0.943503 Delayed Quote.7.02%
Latest news "Economy"
05:47pLIVESTOCK-CME Live cattle lower on slaughter delays
RE
05:46pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.17% to 97.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:46pEuro Lost 0.08% to $1.0598 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pSterling Lost 0.33% to $1.2045 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pDollar Lost 0.08% to 132.35 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pKosovo asks NATO to airlift a Serb detainee as tensions rise
RE
05:33pDogecoin Gained 4.82% to $0.077 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEthereum Gained 0.32% to $1215.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pChristmas will feel very different without Queen Elizabeth, says Britain's Kate
RE
05:32pBitcoin Gained 0.01% to $16790.51 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. weekly jobless claims rise slightly; third-quarter GDP revised hig..
2Analysis-Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. st..
3Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada
4Analyst recommendations: Costco, Jefferies, Target, The Gym Group...
5China, HK stocks rise after Chinese securities regulator vows further r..

HOT NEWS