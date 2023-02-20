Euro Lost 0.08% to $1.0687 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0687 dollars per euro (0.9358 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.08% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 5.63% from its 52-week high of 1.1325 hit Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

--Up 11.37% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.53% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.65% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.15% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

