Euro Lost 0.08% to $1.0687 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0687 dollars per euro (0.9358 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.08% vs. the dollar
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Off 5.63% from its 52-week high of 1.1325 hit Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
--Up 11.37% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 5.53% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.65% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.15% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-20-23 1734ET