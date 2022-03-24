Euro Lost 0.08% to $1.0997 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0997 dollars per euro (0.9094 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.08% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.30% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, March 21, 2022
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 15, 2022
--Off 10.24% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 1.30% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022
--Down 6.52% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.99% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.31% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-24-22 1752ET