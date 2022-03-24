Euro Lost 0.08% to $1.0997 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0997 dollars per euro (0.9094 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.08% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.30% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, March 21, 2022

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Off 10.24% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.30% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 6.52% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.99% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.31% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-22 1752ET