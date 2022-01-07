Euro Lost 0.08% to $1.1364 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1364 dollars per euro (0.8800 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.08% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today the euro gained 0.57% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Off 7.25% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.46% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.01% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.08% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

01-07-22 1733ET