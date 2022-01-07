Euro Lost 0.08% to $1.1364 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1364 dollars per euro (0.8800 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.08% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Today the euro gained 0.57% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
--Off 7.25% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 1.46% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Down 7.01% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.08% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-07-22 1733ET