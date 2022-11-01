Euro Lost 0.09% to $0.9874 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9874 dollars per euro (1.0128 euros per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.92% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
--Off 14.97% from its 52-week high of 1.1612 hit Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021
--Up 2.90% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 14.73% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.18% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
