Euro Lost 0.09% to $0.9874 -- Data Talk

11/01/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9874 dollars per euro (1.0128 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.92% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Off 14.97% from its 52-week high of 1.1612 hit Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

--Up 2.90% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 14.73% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.18% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.00% 0.64667 Delayed Quote.0.69%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.23% 1.162 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.14825 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.743097 Delayed Quote.6.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.7333 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.09% 0.9876 Delayed Quote.-13.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.24% 0.012255 Delayed Quote.3.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.012105 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.25% 0.5838 Delayed Quote.-15.15%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.09% 1.012556 Delayed Quote.14.22%
HOT NEWS