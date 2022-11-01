Euro Lost 0.09% to $0.9874 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9874 dollars per euro (1.0128 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.92% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Off 14.97% from its 52-week high of 1.1612 hit Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

--Up 2.90% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 14.73% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 13.18% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1738ET