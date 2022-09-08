Log in
Euro Lost 0.09% to $0.9999 -- Data Talk

09/08/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9999 dollars per euro (1.0002 euros per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 15.44% from its 52-week high of 1.1825 hit Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

--Up 0.95% from its 52-week low of 0.9905 hit Tuesday, Sept 6, 2022

--Down 15.44% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.56% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 12.08% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.04% 0.67482 Delayed Quote.6.44%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.15% 1.15035 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.12% 1.15069 Delayed Quote.-14.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.28% 0.763907 Delayed Quote.10.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.31% 0.76383 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.00023 Delayed Quote.-12.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.01% 0.012546 Delayed Quote.7.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012548 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.07% 0.60581 Delayed Quote.-11.76%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.01% 0.99977 Delayed Quote.14.88%
HOT NEWS