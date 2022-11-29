Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.09% to $1.0331 -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0331 dollars per euro (0.9680 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.79% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Off 9.81% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 7.66% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 8.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 4.53% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 9.16% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.61% 0.64704 Delayed Quote.1.35%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.09% 1.15735 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.19482 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.53% 0.713033 Delayed Quote.3.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.73% 0.73576 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.18% 1.03211 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.18% 0.01186 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012251 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.48% 0.6195 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.18% 0.968889 Delayed Quote.9.67%
