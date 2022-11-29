Euro Lost 0.09% to $1.0331 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0331 dollars per euro (0.9680 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight sessions
--Down 0.79% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
--Off 9.81% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 7.66% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 8.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 4.53% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 9.16% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-29-22 1741ET