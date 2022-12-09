Euro Lost 0.09% to $1.0534 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0534 dollars per euro (0.9494 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today the euro lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 8.04% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.78% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.19% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.38% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1742ET