Euro Lost 0.09% to $1.0534 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0534 dollars per euro (0.9494 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
--Snaps a two-week winning streak
--Today the euro lost 0.20% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 8.04% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up 9.78% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 6.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.19% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.38% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
12-09-22 1742ET