Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro Lost 0.09% to $1.0534 -- Data Talk

12/09/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0534 dollars per euro (0.9494 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-week percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today the euro lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 8.04% from its 52-week high of 1.1455 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up 9.78% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.93% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.19% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.38% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.53% 0.6451 Delayed Quote.0.17%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.43% 1.1638 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.21% 1.22594 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.06% 0.696132 Delayed Quote.0.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.39% 0.7324 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.23% 1.053 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.01% 0.011511 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012127 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.51% 0.64089 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.23% 0.949668 Delayed Quote.8.16%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pFitch affirms United Kingdom rating at 'AA-'
RE
05:49pFitch Affirms U.K. at 'AA-', Sees Higher Debt and Weaker Growth
DJ
05:47pFinancials Down After Inflation Data -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:47pUtilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:47pCommunications Services Up As Netflix Rallies -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:47pTech Down Ahead of Consumer-Price Data -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:46pConsumer Cos Down Despite Strong Sentiment Survey -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:45pHealth Care Down as Growth Optimism Wanes -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:45pIndustrials Down After Producer Price Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:45pMaterials Down on Economic Uncertainty -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. producer prices increase in November
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Costco, Metlife, Netflix, Take-Two...
3UBS AG : Downgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse
4Anglo American Sees 2022 Production Down 3%
5Futures edge higher ahead of producer prices data

HOT NEWS