Euro Lost 0.09% to $1.1289 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1289 dollars per euro (0.8859 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.74% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 8.43% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.79% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 8.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.74% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

01-04-22 1734ET