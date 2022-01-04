Euro Lost 0.09% to $1.1289 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1289 dollars per euro (0.8859 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.74% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
--Off 8.43% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 0.79% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Down 8.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.74% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
