Euro Lost 0.09% to $1.1289 -- Data Talk

01/04/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1289 dollars per euro (0.8859 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.74% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 22, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 8.43% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.79% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 8.23% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.74% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.68% 0.64083 Delayed Quote.0.06%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.45% 1.1981 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.32% 1.3524 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.57% 0.698012 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.34% 0.78666 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.12833 Delayed Quote.0.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.17% 0.011881 Delayed Quote.0.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.19% 0.013422 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.20% 0.68001 Delayed Quote.0.04%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.16% 0.886266 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
