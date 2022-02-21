Euro Lost 0.09% to $1.1312 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1312 dollars per euro (0.8841 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.55% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Off 7.67% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.49% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 6.97% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.69% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.54% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

