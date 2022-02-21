Log in
Euro Lost 0.09% to $1.1312 -- Data Talk

02/21/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1312 dollars per euro (0.8841 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.55% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Off 7.67% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.49% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 6.97% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.69% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.54% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.27% 0.6352 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.09% 1.20206 Delayed Quote.0.87%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.35893 Delayed Quote.0.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.09% 0.693361 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.78348 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.13034 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.31% 0.011864 Delayed Quote.0.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.013424 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.66904 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.13% 0.884799 Delayed Quote.0.43%
