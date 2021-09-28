Euro Lost 0.09% to $1.1685 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1685 dollars per euro (0.8558 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.09% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.46% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Off 5.22% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.38% from its 52-week low of 1.1641 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Down 0.50% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.05% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.35% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

