Euro Lost 0.10% to $1.0596 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0596 dollars per euro (0.9438 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.10% vs. the dollar
--Down for four straight sessions
--Down 0.93% over the last four sessions
--Largest four-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023
--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions
--Down six of the past seven sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Off 6.01% from its 52-week high of 1.1273 hit Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
--Up 10.42% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 5.35% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.48% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.00% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
02-23-23 1737ET