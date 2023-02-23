Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.10% to $1.0596 -- Data Talk

02/23/2023 | 05:38pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0596 dollars per euro (0.9438 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.10% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 0.93% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 6.01% from its 52-week high of 1.1273 hit Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Up 10.42% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.35% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.48% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.00% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.09% 0.64152 Delayed Quote.1.21%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.22% 1.1334 Delayed Quote.0.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.28% 1.2012 Delayed Quote.0.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.12% 0.697049 Delayed Quote.0.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.7377 Delayed Quote.0.11%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.0594 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.46% 0.011438 Delayed Quote.0.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.29% 0.012111 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.6225 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.11% 0.943931 Delayed Quote.0.48%
