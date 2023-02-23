Euro Lost 0.10% to $1.0596 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0596 dollars per euro (0.9438 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.10% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 0.93% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 6.01% from its 52-week high of 1.1273 hit Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Up 10.42% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 5.35% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.48% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 1.00% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

