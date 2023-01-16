Euro Lost 0.11% to $1.0821 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0821 dollars per euro (0.9242 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.11% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.30% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Off 5.49% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022
--Up 12.77% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 5.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.10% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.10% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-16-23 1748ET