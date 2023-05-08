Euro/dollar: 1.1006 dollars per euro (0.9086 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 0.53% from its 52-week high of 1.1065 hit Wednesday, May 3, 2023

--Up 14.69% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 4.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.12% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.83% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-08-23 1744ET