Euro Lost 0.11% to $1.1362 -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1362 dollars per euro (0.8802 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 7.26% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.94% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 6.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.13% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.10% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.02% 0.63236 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.32% 1.19806 Delayed Quote.0.21%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.27% 1.36197 Delayed Quote.0.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.01% 0.692713 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.7869 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.1368 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.03% 0.011721 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.013322 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.19% 0.6693 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.05% 0.879662 Delayed Quote.0.13%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pU.S. FTC eyes rule to claw back money from companies that lie about gig worker earnings
RE
05:55pMester says Fed committed to controlling inflation
RE
05:55pMester says inflation being well above target is a pre-eminent r…
RE
05:55pAnalysis-Pandemic fatigue a challenge for Canada's Trudeau amid protests
RE
05:55pEnergy Fund Files for Bankruptcy with $26 Million in FERC Claims
DJ
05:53pMester says another potential benefit for a cbdc is helping u.s.…
RE
05:50pMester says one of the more salient use cases for a cbdc is cros…
RE
05:49pMester says a central bank digital currency could affect demand…
RE
05:46pDeere & Co's profit expected to slide despite slightly higher revenue
RE
05:46pMester says fed has to be credible that it's going to hit 2% inf…
RE
1Amazon accepts Visa credit cards in global truce over fees
2Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, Avis, Pfizer, Roblox, 3M...
3Gold jumps, stocks slide on Ukraine tensions mount
4Orange sees return to core profit growth in 2022
5Nokia Oyj : research finds CSPs have catching up to do to deliver on 5G..

