Euro Lost 0.11% to $1.1362 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1362 dollars per euro (0.8802 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.11% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 7.26% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 1.94% from its 52-week low of 1.1146 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Down 6.06% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.13% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.10% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1733ET