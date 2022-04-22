Log in
Euro Lost 0.12% to $1.0801 -- Data Talk

04/22/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0801 dollars per euro (0.9259 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 0.12% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 2.22% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022

--Down 11 of the past 14 weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.31% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, April 14, 2022

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.52% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, April 15, 2022

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 11.84% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.18% from its 52-week low of 1.0782 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Down 10.73% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.40% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.03% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-22-22 1742ET

