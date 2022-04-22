Euro Lost 0.12% to $1.0801 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0801 dollars per euro (0.9259 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.12% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight weeks
--Down 2.22% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, March 11, 2022
--Down 11 of the past 14 weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.31% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, April 14, 2022
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.52% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, April 15, 2022
--Down five of the past seven sessions
--Off 11.84% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.18% from its 52-week low of 1.0782 hit Monday, April 18, 2022
--Down 10.73% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.40% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.03% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
