Euro Lost 0.12% to $1.1300 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1300 dollars per euro (0.8850 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.12% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 7.91% from its 52-week high of 1.227 hit Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021

--Up 0.88% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.64% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1734ET