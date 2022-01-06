Log in
Euro Lost 0.12% to $1.1300 -- Data Talk

01/06/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1300 dollars per euro (0.8850 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.12% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 7.91% from its 52-week high of 1.227 hit Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021

--Up 0.88% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.64% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.65% 0.63402 Delayed Quote.0.45%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.03% 1.19792 Delayed Quote.0.78%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.16% 1.35332 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.39% 0.695701 Delayed Quote.0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.23% 0.7854 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.12963 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.03% 0.011897 Delayed Quote.0.80%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.15% 0.013444 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.77% 0.67415 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.14% 0.885246 Delayed Quote.0.77%
