Euro Lost 0.12% to $1.1563 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1563 dollars per euro (0.8649 euro per dollar)

--This month the euro lost 0.12% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight months

--Down 2.58% over the last three months

--Largest three month percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Down four of the past five months

--This week the euro lost 0.72% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today the euro lost 1.04% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Off 6.21% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.27% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 0.72% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.35% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-21 1736ET