Euro Lost 0.12% to $1.1563 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1563 dollars per euro (0.8649 euro per dollar)
--This month the euro lost 0.12% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight months
--Down 2.58% over the last three months
--Largest three month percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Down four of the past five months
--This week the euro lost 0.72% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Down six of the past eight weeks
--Today the euro lost 1.04% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
--Off 6.21% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 0.27% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
--Down 0.72% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.35% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-29-21 1736ET