Euro Lost 0.12% to $1.1722 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1722 dollars per euro (0.8531 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.12% vs. the dollar

--Down for six straight sessions

--Down 1.28% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage decline since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 4.92% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.77% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.17% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.04% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1732ET