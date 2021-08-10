Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.12% to $1.1722 -- Data Talk

08/10/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1722 dollars per euro (0.8531 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.12% vs. the dollar

--Down for six straight sessions

--Down 1.28% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage decline since Wednesday, June 23, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Off 4.92% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.77% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.17% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.24% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.04% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1732ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pExclusive-Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures
RE
05:51pAVAST : NortonLifeLock agrees to buy Avast for up to $8.6 billion
RE
05:33pU.S. reaches deal with Mexican auto parts subsidiary Tridonex
RE
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 87.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.12% to $1.1722 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Lost 0.04% to $1.3840 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pDollar Gains 0.23% to 110.58 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:16pChile's record-breaking drought makes climate change 'very easy' to see
RE
05:09pFinancials Up On Infrastructure Bill -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:08pFED'S EVANS : Wants 'few more' job reports before bond taper
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
4Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
5IMV INC. : IMV : Announces Final Topline Results of the DeCidE1 Clinical Trial in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian C..

HOT NEWS