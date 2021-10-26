Euro Lost 0.13% to $1.1596 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1596 dollars per euro (0.8624 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.13% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.44% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Off 5.94% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.56% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 1.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.16% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.08% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-21 1732ET