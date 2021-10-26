Euro Lost 0.13% to $1.1596 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1596 dollars per euro (0.8624 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.13% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.44% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021
--Off 5.94% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 0.56% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
--Down 1.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.16% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.08% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
