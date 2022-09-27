Euro Lost 0.14% to $0.9596 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9596 dollars per euro (1.0422 euros per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Down for six straight sessions

--Down 4.28% over the last six sessions

--Largest six-day percentage decline since Friday, March 20, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, April 28, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Off 17.88% from its 52-week high of 1.1685 hit Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

--Down 17.88% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.57% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 15.63% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1735ET