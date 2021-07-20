Euro Lost 0.14% to $1.1783 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1783 dollars per euro (0.8487 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.14% vs. the dollar

--Down for four straight sessions

--Down 0.46% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage decline since Friday, July 16, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, July 1, 2021 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Off 4.42% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 2.20% from its 52-week low of 1.1529 hit Tuesday, July 21, 2020

--Rose 2.20% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.63% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.54% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-21 1734ET