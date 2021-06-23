Euro Lost 0.14% to $1.1927 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1927 dollars per euro (0.8385 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.14% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Down four of the past six sessions
--Off 3.25% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 6.31% from its 52-week low of 1.1219 hit Thursday, June 25, 2020
--Rose 6.00% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.45% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.37% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
