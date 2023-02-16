Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.15% to $1.0672 -- Data Talk

02/16/2023 | 05:37pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0672 dollars per euro (0.9371 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.61% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 6.07% from its 52-week high of 1.1362 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 11.21% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.79% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.29% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.32% 0.6442 Delayed Quote.2.25%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.22% 1.1229 Delayed Quote.0.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.41% 1.19887 Delayed Quote.0.65%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.28% 0.6965 Delayed Quote.1.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.47% 0.7429 Delayed Quote.1.55%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.06729 Delayed Quote.0.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.20% 0.011327 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.012093 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.41% 0.62511 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.17% 0.936952 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
