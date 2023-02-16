Euro Lost 0.15% to $1.0672 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0672 dollars per euro (0.9371 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.61% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 6.07% from its 52-week high of 1.1362 hit Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022

--Up 11.21% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.79% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.29% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

