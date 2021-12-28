Euro Lost 0.15% to $1.1311 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1311 dollars per euro (0.8841 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 8.25% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021

--Up 0.98% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.67% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.26% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.41% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1736ET