Euro Lost 0.15% to $1.1311 -- Data Talk

12/28/2021 | 05:37pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1311 dollars per euro (0.8841 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Off 8.25% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021

--Up 0.98% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.67% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.26% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.41% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.03% 0.63832 Delayed Quote.1.35%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.10% 1.1872 Delayed Quote.5.77%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.07% 1.34319 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.690508 Delayed Quote.7.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.28% 0.7796 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 1.13059 Delayed Quote.-7.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.49% 0.011834 Delayed Quote.5.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.35% 0.013387 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.67997 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.19% 0.884682 Delayed Quote.7.88%
HOT NEWS