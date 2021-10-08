Euro Lost 0.15% to $1.1577 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1577 dollars per euro (0.8638 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.15% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight weeks

--Down 2.54% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week percentage decline since Friday, July 2, 2021

--Longest losing streak since the week ending May 25, 2018 when the market fell for six straight weeks

--Today the euro gained 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 6.09% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.21% from its 52-week low of 1.1553 hit Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

--Down 2.16% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date the euro is unchanged vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.23% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

