Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.16% to $1.0515 -- Data Talk

05/11/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.0515 dollars per euro (0.9511 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.45% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 2, 2022

--Off 14.18% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.14% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Down 12.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.33% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.54% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1735ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pVictims of South Florida condo collapse reach nearly $1 billion settlement
RE
05:49pNew Zealand finance minister says inflation to come down in H2 2022
RE
05:47pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pVietnam leader interested in Biden economic framework, but needs to study details
RE
05:46pCommunications Services Down on Rotation Out of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:43pTech Down on Flight from Risk -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:41pEngland and Wales AG Braverman has approved scrapping of large parts of N.Ireland Brexit deal -The Times
RE
05:40pBiden visits Illinois farm to highlight Russia-driven food inflation
RE
05:39pTotal, Duke are winners of latest U.S. offshore wind auction
RE
05:39pFinancials Down as Volatility Rattles Global Markets -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
3Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Nasdaq falls more than 3% as U.S. inflation data gives little relief to..

HOT NEWS