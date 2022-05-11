Euro Lost 0.16% to $1.0515 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0515 dollars per euro (0.9511 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.16% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 0.45% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, May 2, 2022
--Off 14.18% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.14% from its 52-week low of 1.05 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Down 12.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.33% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.54% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-11-22 1735ET