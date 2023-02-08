Euro Lost 0.16% to $1.0713 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0713 dollars per euro (0.9335 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 6.26% from its 52-week high of 1.1428 hit Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up 11.64% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 6.24% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.41% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 0.09% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1736ET