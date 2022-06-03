Euro Lost 0.16% to $1.0719 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0719 dollars per euro (0.9330 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.26% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 12.07% from its 52-week high of 1.219 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.24% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.75% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

