Euro Lost 0.16% to $1.0719 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0719 dollars per euro (0.9330 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.16% vs. the dollar
--Largest one week percentage decline since Friday, May 13, 2022
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Down seven of the past nine weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.26% vs. the dollar
--Down three of the past four sessions
--Off 12.07% from its 52-week high of 1.219 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 3.24% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 11.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.75% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
06-03-22 1739ET