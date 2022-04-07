Log in
Euro Lost 0.16% to $1.0880 -- Data Talk

04/07/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.0880 dollars per euro (0.9192 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Down for six straight sessions

--Down 2.52% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, March 7, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Off 11.20% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.22% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 8.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.34% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.13% 0.68761 Delayed Quote.8.90%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.22% 1.20187 Delayed Quote.0.77%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.01% 1.307 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.04% 0.730663 Delayed Quote.5.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.16% 0.794 Delayed Quote.1.25%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 1.0873 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.23% 0.012108 Delayed Quote.3.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.013177 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.30% 0.68897 Delayed Quote.1.62%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.20% 0.919566 Delayed Quote.4.25%
