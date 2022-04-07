Euro Lost 0.16% to $1.0880 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0880 dollars per euro (0.9192 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Down for six straight sessions

--Down 2.52% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, March 7, 2022 when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Off 11.20% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.22% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 8.71% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.34% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

