Euro Lost 0.16% to $1.1303 -- Data Talk

12/02/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.1303 dollars per euro (0.8848 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 8.31% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.91% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 6.96% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.47% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-21 1733ET

