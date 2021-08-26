Euro Lost 0.16% to $1.1753 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1753 dollars per euro (0.8509 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.16% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 4.66% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.04% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Down 0.58% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.98% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.79% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1734ET