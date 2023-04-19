Euro/dollar: 1.0956 dollars per euro (0.9128 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.17% vs. the dollar

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 0.82% from its 52-week high of 1.1047 hit Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Up 14.17% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Rose 0.91% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.04% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 2.36% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 1736ET