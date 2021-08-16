Euro Lost 0.17% to $1.1777 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1777 dollars per euro (0.8491 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.17% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021
--Down eight of the past 10 sessions
--Off 4.47% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 1.25% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept 25, 2020
--Down 0.79% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.78% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.59% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
08-16-21 1734ET