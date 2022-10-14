Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.18% to $0.9722 -- Data Talk

10/14/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 0.9722 dollars per euro (1.0286 euros per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 0.82% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.59% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 16.79% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 1.31% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 16.18% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.52% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1746ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.10% 0.6373 Delayed Quote.1.25%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.61% 1.1496 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.08% 1.1178 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.47% 0.740373 Delayed Quote.7.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.98% 0.719 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.49% 0.9719 Delayed Quote.-14.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.43% 0.0125 Delayed Quote.6.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012154 Delayed Quote.-9.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.28% 0.5563 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.49% 1.028912 Delayed Quote.17.15%
