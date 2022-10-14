Euro Lost 0.18% to $0.9722 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9722 dollars per euro (1.0286 euros per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight weeks

--Down 0.82% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.59% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 16.79% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Up 1.31% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 16.18% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.52% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1746ET