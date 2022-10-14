Euro Lost 0.18% to $0.9722 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 0.9722 dollars per euro (1.0286 euros per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.18% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight weeks
--Down 0.82% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down seven of the past nine weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.59% vs. the dollar
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
--Down six of the past eight sessions
--Off 16.79% from its 52-week high of 1.1684 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Up 1.31% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Down 16.18% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.82% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 14.52% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-14-22 1746ET