Euro Lost 0.18% to $1.0915 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0915 dollars per euro (0.9162 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.18% vs. the dollar
--Down for five straight weeks
--Down 4.66% over the last five weeks
--Largest five week percentage decline since Friday, May 25, 2018
--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 8, 2021, when the market fell for five straight weeks
--Down seven of the past eight weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.68% vs. the dollar
--Down for two straight sessions
--Down 1.45% over the last two sessions
--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022
--Down 13 of the past 17 sessions
--Off 10.91% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.54% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022
--Down 8.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.72% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.03% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-11-22 1733ET