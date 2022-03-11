Euro Lost 0.18% to $1.0915 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0915 dollars per euro (0.9162 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight weeks

--Down 4.66% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week percentage decline since Friday, May 25, 2018

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 8, 2021, when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down seven of the past eight weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.68% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.45% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 10.91% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.54% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 8.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.72% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.03% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

03-11-22 1733ET