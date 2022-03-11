Log in
Euro Lost 0.18% to $1.0915 -- Data Talk

03/11/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0915 dollars per euro (0.9162 euro per dollar)


--This week the euro lost 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Down for five straight weeks

--Down 4.66% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week percentage decline since Friday, May 25, 2018

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 8, 2021, when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down seven of the past eight weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.68% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 1.45% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 10.91% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.54% from its 52-week low of 1.0856 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down 8.70% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.72% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.03% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.08% 0.6681 Delayed Quote.3.45%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.41% 1.1945 Delayed Quote.0.08%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.50% 1.3036 Delayed Quote.-2.55%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 1.05% 0.719424 Delayed Quote.1.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.7842 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.94% 1.0909 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.16% 0.011946 Delayed Quote.0.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.54% 0.013036 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.96% 0.6807 Delayed Quote.0.01%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.94% 0.916674 Delayed Quote.2.68%
