Euro Lost 0.18% to $1.1599 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1599 dollars per euro (0.8622 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.18% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down 10 of the past 14 sessions

--Off 5.91% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.19% from its 52-week low of 1.1577 hit Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Down 1.15% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.05% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

