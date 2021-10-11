Euro Lost 0.19% to $1.1555 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1555 dollars per euro (0.8655 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.19% vs. the dollar
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Off 6.27% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 0.02% from its 52-week low of 1.1553 hit Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021
--Down 2.19% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.19% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.41% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-11-21 1731ET