Euro Lost 0.20% to $1.0497 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0497 dollars per euro (0.9527 euro per dollar)

--This week the euro lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight weeks

--Down 2.23% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Down nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today the euro lost 0.50% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 12.12% from its 52-week high of 1.1944 hit Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Up 1.10% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Down 11.52% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.22% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.70% vs the dollar

