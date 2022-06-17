Euro Lost 0.20% to $1.0497 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0497 dollars per euro (0.9527 euro per dollar)
--This week the euro lost 0.20% vs. the dollar
--Down for three straight weeks
--Down 2.23% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week percentage decline since Friday, May 13, 2022
--Down nine of the past 11 weeks
--Today the euro lost 0.50% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022
--Snaps a three session winning streak
--Off 12.12% from its 52-week high of 1.1944 hit Tuesday, June 22, 2021
--Up 1.10% from its 52-week low of 1.0383 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Down 11.52% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.22% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.70% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-17-22 1738ET