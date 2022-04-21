Euro Lost 0.20% to $1.0835 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0835 dollars per euro (0.9230 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down four of the past six sessions

--Off 11.57% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.49% from its 52-week low of 1.0782 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Down 9.84% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.10% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.73% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-22 1741ET