Euro Lost 0.20% to $1.0835 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0835 dollars per euro (0.9230 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.20% vs. the dollar
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Down four of the past six sessions
--Off 11.57% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Up 0.49% from its 52-week low of 1.0782 hit Monday, April 18, 2022
--Down 9.84% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 2.10% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.73% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-21-22 1741ET