Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.20% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk

12/30/2021 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1328 dollars per euro (0.8828 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 8.11% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.13% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.27% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.11% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.27% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.12% 0.63949 Delayed Quote.1.48%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.31% 1.1917 Delayed Quote.6.11%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.3497 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.66% 0.693236 Delayed Quote.7.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.78472 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.33% 1.13225 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.44% 0.011865 Delayed Quote.5.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.24% 0.013441 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.19% 0.6828 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.33% 0.883197 Delayed Quote.7.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pBiden, Putin warn of breach if they can't resolve Ukraine tensions
RE
05:49pGuatemala receives bodies of 15 migrants killed in Mexico trailer accident
RE
05:44pDollar Gains 0.08% to 115.06 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pSterling Gains 0.07% to $1.3501 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pEuro Lost 0.20% to $1.1328 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.01% to 89.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pWind-driven grass fires prompt evacuation of two Denver-area towns
RE
05:35pBitcoin Gained 0.06% to $47239.31 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEthereum Gained 0.24% to $3733.98 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Gained 0.15% to $0.172 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact
2Investor optimism lifts global stocks amid fresh U.S. jobs data
3Wall Street closes down, indexes still poised for big annual gains
4Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip ma..
5ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S A : Share buy-back, stabi..

HOT NEWS