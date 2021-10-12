Log in
Euro Lost 0.20% to $1.1532 -- Data Talk

10/12/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.1532 dollars per euro (0.8672 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.20% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.39% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

--Down five of the past six sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, July 21, 2020

--Off 6.46% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.81% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.39% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 5.60% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-21 1732ET

