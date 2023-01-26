Advanced search
Euro Lost 0.21% to $1.0892 -- Data Talk

01/26/2023 | 05:39pm EST
Euro/dollar: 1.0892 dollars per euro (0.9181 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 4.87% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 13.51% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 2.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.77% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.77% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1738ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.09% 0.65337 Delayed Quote.1.70%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.02% 1.13928 Delayed Quote.0.24%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.2416 Delayed Quote.1.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.07% 0.689009 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.75068 Delayed Quote.1.32%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.0896 Delayed Quote.1.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.06% 0.011273 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.012285 Delayed Quote.1.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.10% 0.6497 Delayed Quote.2.31%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.05% 0.917768 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
HOT NEWS