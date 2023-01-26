Euro Lost 0.21% to $1.0892 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.0892 dollars per euro (0.9181 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 4.87% from its 52-week high of 1.1449 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 13.51% from its 52-week low of 0.9596 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Down 2.28% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.77% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is up 1.77% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

01-26-23 1738ET