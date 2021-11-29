Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.21% to $1.1294 -- Data Talk

11/29/2021 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1294 dollars per euro (0.8855 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 8.39% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.83% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 5.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.33% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.55% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1735ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pCanada's trans mountain says work was interrupted at some sites on sunday november 28, 2021 due to high water or lack of access
RE
05:47pCanada's trans mountain says after initial start-up, a sustained effort will continue to return system to its full capacity as soon as possible
RE
05:47pCanada's trans mountain says still days away from restarting the pipeline at a reduced capacity - statement
RE
05:47pCanadian province extends fuel restrictions on motorists following flooding
RE
05:46pCanada's trans mountain continues with reinforcement of berms and improvements to ground access; weather continues to impact progress towards restart
RE
05:41pGap settles U.S. charges of job discrimination based on immigration status
RE
05:38pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:37pCommunications Services Up As Sector Seen As Less Sensitive to Covid Issues - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.01% to 90.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.21% to $1.1294 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors cling to hope as Omicron spreads, shares rebound
2Time to buy the dip?
3Athenex Announces UK MHRA Validation of the Marketing Authorization App..
4Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS