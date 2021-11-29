Euro Lost 0.21% to $1.1294 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1294 dollars per euro (0.8855 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 8.39% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.83% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 5.30% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.33% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 7.55% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1735ET