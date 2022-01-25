Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.21% to $1.1302 -- Data Talk

01/25/2022 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1302 dollars per euro (0.8848 euro per dollar)


--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.39% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 7.75% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.90% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.62% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.62% vs the dollar


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.10% 0.63221 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.29% 1.1945 Delayed Quote.0.46%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.12% 1.3502 Delayed Quote.0.19%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.19% 0.700854 Delayed Quote.0.81%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.07% 0.79143 Delayed Quote.0.58%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.20% 1.12994 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.03% 0.011831 Delayed Quote.0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.013374 Delayed Quote.0.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.27% 0.6686 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.20% 0.884964 Delayed Quote.0.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pDogecoin Gained 3.16% to $0.142 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pEthereum Lost 1.17% to $2414.06 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pBitcoin Lost 0.60% to $36631.64 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBoeing nears Qatar freighter deal ahead of emir visit -sources
RE
05:41pU.S. House Speaker Pelosi seeks re-election, does not say if she will continue in leadership
RE
05:39pGoogle cannot escape location privacy lawsuit in Arizona, judge rules
RE
05:37pBank of America to give employees stock awards -memo
RE
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 89.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEuro Lost 0.21% to $1.1302 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pSterling Gains 0.13% to $1.3508 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Fox, Uni..
2Toronto market ends losing streak as energy shares rally
3NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
4Wall Street ends lower, oil gains as investors await Fed
5A roller-coaster week as Fed decision looms

HOT NEWS