Euro Lost 0.21% to $1.1302 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1302 dollars per euro (0.8848 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.39% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 7.75% from its 52-week high of 1.2252 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Up 0.90% from its 52-week low of 1.1201 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Down 7.07% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.62% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 0.62% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

