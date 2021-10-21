Euro Lost 0.21% to $1.1627 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1627 dollars per euro (0.8601 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 5.69% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.82% from its 52-week low of 1.1532 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Down 1.64% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.43% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.82% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-21 1732ET