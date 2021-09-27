Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.21% to $1.1696 -- Data Talk

09/27/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1696 dollars per euro (0.8550 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.37% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 5.13% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.47% from its 52-week low of 1.1641 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 0.25% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.96% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.26% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-21 1733ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pRefinitiv agrees to pay a civil penalty of $650,000 for failing to report certain swap data -CFTC
RE
05:54pU.S. environment agency urged by 21 states to toughen vehicle emissions rewrite
RE
05:49pFED WILL ALLOW LABOR MARKETS TO 'RUN THEIR COURSE' : Bostic
RE
05:39pChile cenbank to decide on roll-out of digital currency in 2022
RE
05:37pGM backs vehicle emissions reductions goals in EPA proposal
RE
05:34pDogecoin Lost 3.36% to $0.201 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 3.67% to $2974.94 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Lost 2.09% to $42695.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.08% to 87.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.21% to $1.1696 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlo..
2Fed's Evans sees taper close, expects rate hike in 2023
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down
5As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more

HOT NEWS