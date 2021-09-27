Euro Lost 0.21% to $1.1696 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1696 dollars per euro (0.8550 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.37% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Off 5.13% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 0.47% from its 52-week low of 1.1641 hit Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

--Rose 0.25% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.96% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 4.26% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

