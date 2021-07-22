Euro Lost 0.21% to $1.1771 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1771 dollars per euro (0.8496 euro per dollar)
--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, July 15, 2021
--Down seven of the past nine sessions
--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 2, 2021
--Off 4.52% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Up 1.49% from its 52-week low of 1.1598 hit Thursday, July 23, 2020
--Rose 1.49% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.73% vs the dollar
--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.64% vs the dollar
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-22-21 1734ET