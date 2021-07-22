Log in
Euro Lost 0.21% to $1.1771 -- Data Talk

07/22/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Euro/dollar: 1.1771 dollars per euro (0.8496 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, April 2, 2021

--Off 4.52% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.49% from its 52-week low of 1.1598 hit Thursday, July 23, 2020

--Rose 1.49% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.73% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.64% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-21 1734ET

