Euro Lost 0.21% to $1.1818 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1818 dollars per euro (0.8462 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Down for three straight sessions

--Down 0.51% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 4.14% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 1.60% from its 52-week low of 1.1632 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 0.12% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.08% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 3.26% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 1736ET