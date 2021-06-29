Euro Lost 0.21% to $1.1899 -- Data Talk

Euro/dollar: 1.1899 dollars per euro (0.8404 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 3.48% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 5.90% from its 52-week low of 1.1236 hit Tuesday, June 30, 2020

--Rose 5.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.68% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.60% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

