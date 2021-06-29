Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro Lost 0.21% to $1.1899 -- Data Talk

06/29/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Euro/dollar: 1.1899 dollars per euro (0.8404 euro per dollar)

--Today the euro lost 0.21% vs. the dollar

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.33% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Lowest five pm New York rate since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 3.48% from its 52-week high of 1.2328 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Up 5.90% from its 52-week low of 1.1236 hit Tuesday, June 30, 2020

--Rose 5.90% vs the dollar from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.68% vs the dollar

--Year-to-date the euro is down 2.60% vs the dollar

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-21 1733ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45pOil steadies as OPEC fuels demand hopes amid new COVID-19 worries
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.22% to 86.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 0.33% to $1.3838 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.21% to $1.1899 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Lost 0.07% to 110.55 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pCanada's Couche-Tard tops sales estimates as fuel demand rebounds
RE
05:26pUtilities Down Sharply Ahead Of Jobs Data -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22pBrazil to suspend Indian COVID-19 vaccine deal as graft allegations probed
RE
05:21pUnited Airlines unveils huge jet order in push for growth
RE
05:20pTech Up On Growth Rotation -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest teams up on a bitcoin ETF
3AFRICA OIL CORP. : AFRICA OIL : Announces the Receipt of Prime Dividend and Provides Positive Egina Operationa..
4BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Admiral, Barclays, Burberry, Rio Tinto, Tesla...

HOT NEWS